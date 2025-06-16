Crazy Antonio Brown wants to blame the media for his destructive behavior, which should be added to the running list of insane things AB has said.

Brown has people talking again after reports came out that an arrest warrant was issued for the ex-NFL wideout over an incident that occurred last month at a boxing event where Brown allegedly shot at someone over an issue related to money.

As OutKick's Zach Dean shared, the warrant in Miami-Dade County lists a charge of attempted murder with a gun and calls for Brown to post a $10,000 bond and remain under house arrest pending trial.

Brown, wanting to do some damage control, shared a screenshot of a question he posed to (*checks notes*) ChatGPT, asking the AI if he's being racially profiled … which was asked in a cadence only AB's CTE-fueled brain could spit out.

"Is Antonio Brown being racial profile?" Brown asked, using his chopped version of American English, to which the AI responded, "Yes - Antonio Brown has likely been racially profiled … "

Brown continued the conversation on X and played victim to a system of ‘oppression’ rather than owning up to the handful of times he's done something worth going to jail for … but never landed in serious trouble.

"How TF you go from being victimized (into an) attempt to murder," his caption read. "You see they control the media. Took a month to change the narrative. A year or 2 (of) them dragging the narrative. Attempt to murder.

"You see they only want 3 types of n***as. In America, in jail, dead or dead broke."

Professional athletes treating artificial intelligence like a defense attorney … strange times we're living in.

So, is the media profiling him?

Or has Antonio Brown's behavior finally caught up to him with the latest incident? After crunching the data, AB is definitely at fault for his own mistakes.

Here's AB's history of bad behavior (off the field):

January 2018: Furniture-Throwing Incident (Miami, FL)

January 2020: Assault on Moving Truck Driver (Hollywood, FL)

September 2019: Sexual Assault Allegations (Multiple Locations)

November 2022: Domestic Battery Incident (Tampa, FL)

May 2022: Indecent Exposure Incident at Armani Hotel (Dubai, UAE)

2023: Failure to Pay Child Support (Multiple Instances, FL)

P.S. It's time to look in the mirror, bud.

