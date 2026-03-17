Suns ‘Villain’ Busted For Crazy Speeding, Days After Marijuana DUI Arrest

The Phoenix Suns' defensive specialist Dillon "The Villain" Brooks, who is already sidelined with a busted hand, is proving he’s just as dangerous behind the wheel as he is on the perimeter.

Brooks was hit with a reckless driving citation this week after Scottsdale’s finest clocked him doing a blistering 85 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to police records.

READ: Dillon Brooks Latest Athlete Arrested For DUI Instead Of Making Sensible Choice

Officers on the scene described Brooks’ high-speed heater as "catastrophic" given the heavy traffic.

While he wasn't hauled off in cuffs this time, the ticket was a nasty double-fault for a guy whose legal rap sheet is growing faster than his points per game. The lead-footed incident comes just days after the NBA agitator found himself in the back of a squad car for a far more serious offense.

On March 6, Brooks was pinched for a suspected DUI after cops saw him swerving across lanes in the early morning hours.

While the 30-year-old "enforcer" blew a 0.0 on the breathalyzer, the "foul" smell of Mary Jane wafting from his ride led to a blood draw and an arrest.

With his left hand in a cast and his driver’s license on life support, the Suns’ $80 million man is finding new ways to hurt his team while sitting on the bench. The Suns haven’t benched him permanently yet, but if Brooks keeps treating the Arizona streets like the Autobahn, his next "defensive stop" might be in front of a judge.

Brooks has remained silent on the double-dip of legal drama.

The Suns are currently fighting for playoff positioning, but their star stopper can’t seem to stop himself from finding trouble.

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