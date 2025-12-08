Stunning Death Rocks NASCAR Garage, Fed Up Fans Send The Sport A Message & Michael Jordan Is Out For Blood

We're in the trenches right now, boys and girls. Dec. 8. The absolute dog days of winter (is that a saying?) for NASCAR fans.

Michael Annett dies at 39

Yeah, it's sad. Just sad. Michael Annett died last week at just 39. I have no clue why. I'm not sure that it's been released yet.

He made 436 starts across NASCAR’s three series – 321 of them in the Xfinity Series. Annett won at Daytona in 2019 for Junior Motorsports. I remember covering that race. Junior was like a proud daddy watching him in the media center. I'd imagine he's pretty bummed today.

From NASCAR:

"NASCAR is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former NASCAR driver Michael Annett. Michael was a respected competitor whose determination, professionalism, and positive spirit were felt by everyone in the garage. Throughout his career, he represented our sport with integrity and the passion of a true racer. NASCAR extends its condolences to Michael’s family and many friends."

Brad Keselowski reflects

Yeah, I remember that race, which is weird because it was an Xfinity (Busch) race at Daytona nearly seven years ago.

But, for some reason, that one sticks out for me. I'd imagine it was because Junior came into the media center afterward to watch Annett speak, and I thought that was cool. This is back when I was a fanboy and not the grouchy person I am today.

Anyway, Brad Keselowski – who I consider to be, easily, the smartest person in the garage – dropped a relatively newsy social media post about Annett. Again, I don't know how he died, but this sounds a bit ominous to me:

In the end, Life took us different paths and all of us who knew him and the talent he had are sad to see him go, but glad he is no longer suffering.

That last part, obviously, is hinting at something. I don't know what, but you don't die at 39 of natural causes, so something was going on. I also know this because in the official NASCAR release of Annett's death, they included that quote from Keselowski, but left out the last part. That wasn't an accident.

Regardless, it's a bummer of a story, and not one I love starting the week with. But, that's life, I reckon. It's full of bummers sometimes. This is one of them.

RIP Michael Annett.

NASCAR vs. MJ, Sam Busch & hate mail!

OK, let's lighten the mood a bit on the way out, and try to end this class on a better note …

I feel better already. Next? Let's check in with the NASCAR vs. Michael Jordan court battle that is completely dragging the sport through the mud:

You know what's wild? NASCAR is literally suing Michael Jordan – MICHAEL JORDAN – and nobody really gives a shit.

Like, could you imagine if this was happening in any other sport? It would be the lead story every single day. But it's NASCAR, so it just sort of gets swept under the rug by the national outlets.

And if that doesn't tell NASCAR everything they need to know about the state of their sport, I don't know what will.

PS: Steve O'Donnell was apparently afraid of SRX because … Chase Elliott's No. 9 logo was slanted?

Oh piss off, Steve O'Donnell. God. It's just a number. The egos in this sport are incredible. It's really incredible.

Finally, I'd like to go ahead and apologize for ruining NASCAR. I know. It's my fault!

OK, that's it for today. Weird start to the week, but I think we ended strong.

