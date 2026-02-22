'Stranger Things' Star Noach Schnapp Betrays American Hockey For Canada And Pays The Price

"Stragner Things" star Noah Schnapp made a decision to betray his home country, and he’s getting his reward now.

Born in New York City in 2004, Schnapp was granted dual citizenship because his parents are both from Montreal. In most cases, people will forget about that because he often doesn’t have to prioritize one nation over the other.

But today, he did.

Enter To Win The Ultimate "Money-Can't-Buy" Experience At The NCAA Men's Hoops National Championship Game

Schnapp was in Milan to watch Team USA play Team Canada in the men’s hockey final. Instead of sporting the red, white, and blue of his motherland, he went full Benedict Arnold and put on a Canadian sweater.

I can’t blame him for thinking he’d be supporting the winning team, and he has more of a connection to Canada than most Americans do (not saying his choice is justified). Before the game, I doubted if the Americans could actually withstand the Canadian onslaught.

Read: Team USA Celebrates Gold Medal Win With Johnny Gaudreau's Kids In Incredible Tribute

But I didn’t put on the black and red and give up hope. No, I, along with millions of Americans, was riding or dying with the boys from the greatest country in the world.

And we did it. Against all odds and despite the improbable nature of it all, we did it.

The next time America and Canada play in a best-on-best tournament, I hope he stays supporting Canada. After an act of treason like that, there’s no coming back.