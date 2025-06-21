Stop The Presses: Angel Reese Actually Hit A Three

Has hell frozen over? Can pigs finally fly?

I wouldn’t blame you for wondering, because something even more improbable happened.

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky were facing off against the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday afternoon in the Windy City. Things weren’t going great, and as anyone who has played basketball knows, when you’re down by a lot, you start doing desperate things.

With the Sky down 22 points, Reese did the most desperate thing she could possibly think about.

No, she didn’t start making layups and stop collecting "mebounds." She’s got merch to sell now , she can’t just stop doing her trademark move.

Instead, she did the next most insane thing she could do. She shot a three.

I know what you’re thinking. How in the world did Reese think this was possibly a good idea? Her career three-point percentage is barely above .200 , and, as the term "mebounds" suggests, she has a hard time making shots when she’s just four feet from the basket.

But by some chance (or divine intervention), Reese sunk that shot like a champ.

Remember those old "Sport Science" videos ESPN used to publish back when it cared more about sports than woke politics? I feel like this would have made an episode, given that it's such a rare event for Reese.

The miracle shot did little to soften the beatdown from Phoenix, as the Sky would lose 107-86. But we should mark this day in history as special, because it's not often that Reese sinks one from beyond the arc.