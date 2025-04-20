'Stinker!': Kyle Kuzma Responds To Historically Terrible NBA Playoff Performance

Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma delivered an all-time STINKER in Game 1 against the Indiana Pacers, posting a rare goose egg in a key role.

After playing 22 minutes without a single point, rebound, assist, steal, or positive stat, NBA fans pounced, and Kuzma owned up to the brutal performance.

"Definitely a stinker for sure. It's a long series, it's seven games and I'm excited to play because I understand a little bit of what I need to do to attack the next game," Kuzma said, reacting to his awful Game 1 performance.

The Bucks dropped Game 1, 117-98, practically playing four-on-five with Kuzma's non-existent contribution.

They might’ve fared better by slotting in Bronny over Kuzma.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers tried to defend keeping Kuzma in despite the struggles. "It's hard to score when you don't touch the ball," Rivers said.

"Kyle had two shots in the first half, both with two seconds on the shot clock. So, like, Kuzma can play. But we gotta involve him. And we gotta make sure we keep him involved," Rivers added.

On February 6, 2025, Milwaukee acquired Kuzma from the Washington Wizards in a trade that sent Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Delon Wright, a 2028 first-round pick swap, and cash to Washington, along with Patrick Baldwin Jr., Jericho Sims, and a 2025 second-round pick to the Bucks.

Bucks fans are now questioning why the franchise swapped a key role player like Middleton for the inefficient Kuzma.

"Just understanding what I need to do, can't wait for the ball, can't wait for things to happen, kind of just gotta go get it, just find myself and get into actions on my own," Kuzma said, vowing to bounce back.

Kuzma is playing in the middle of a four-year, $90 million deal.

