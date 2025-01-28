Lakers' Bronny James Gets Cooked In Latest Performance Against 76ers

Checking in on Bronny James: The second-round NBA draft pick still hasn’t lived up to the hype.

Most sane basketball fans questioned Bronny's drafting this year after failing to showcase much individual talent, instead being rewarded for being the son of LeBron James.

Tuesday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers gave us another glimpse at Bronny, and he stunk up the court in his limited nine minutes of playing time for the Lakers.

Not only did he turn the ball over while leading the point in the first quarter, but bonafide NBA star Tyrese Maxey stuffed the undersized Bronny in a blender when the Sixers ran on offense.

Watching Bronny get cooked on the court is a pleasure to no one … except for those who were told they were wrong for doubting Bronny.

Bronny went 0-for-4 in his first attempts of the game, including a three-pointer that clunked off the rim.

The Lakers got their photo op of the night with the LeBron and Bronny tandem taking the court.

At 26-18 coming into Tuesday's game, the Lakers are squeezing in playing time for Bronny, though his ‘help’ didn't do much for LA. The Lakers were stuck in a 20-plus point deficit going into the fourth quarter. Philadelphia beat LA, 118-104.

In 25 games (six starts) last season for USC last year, James averaged a lackluster 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

Bronny needs to get back to El Segundo, stat, and work with the South Bay Lakers before he starts putting in minutes for the Lakers … no matter how injured that team is.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela