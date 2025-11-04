Steve Sarkisian Campaigning For Potential Three-Loss SEC Teams For CFP. I'm Shocked!

You knew it was coming, when coaches started discussing a three-loss team making the college football playoff. First up? That would be Texas coach Steve Sarkisian.

We are entering new territory when it comes to CFP rankings, given that the committee has a new set of metrics used when formulating which teams should make the postseason, or where they should be ranked.

Now that strength of schedule and quality wins are two major components of the selection process, one has to wonder how that could help conferences like the SEC snag more spots in the final playoff rankings.

I guess we're about to find out. Given that Texas has already suffered two losses this season, with games at Georgia, home against Arkansas, and then finishing the season against Texas A&M, the lobbying has begun.

News flash: There could be a 2-loss SEC team that doesn't make the playoff. I know, don't start freaking out just yet, or laughing.

Should Texas, or any other SEC school, be given a spot in the final rankings? That depends on who they are fighting for that coveted spot with. I could see this happening against a team from the ACC, or even the Big 12, but even that's up for critical discussion.

But, Steve Sarkisian pointed towards last year when he campaigned for three-loss teams, as we enter the second weekend of November.

"What the committee does with the teams in our conference we'll see, but I know our conference is really deep and really good, probably deserving of more than three teams, I know that much," Steve Sarkisian noted. "I think the SEC only got three teams in last year, which is kind of laughable quite frankly, but we'll see what happens this year."

It's Campaign Season For Conferences Like Big Ten, SEC

There we go. I was waiting for a reference to last season, when folks were trying to make an argument about South Carolina, Alabama or Ole Miss to be included in the final rankings.

It does help that Texas has to go on the road to Georgia, followed by a showdown with Texas A&M on Thanksgiving weekend.

So, if they were to win one of these games on the road in Athens or College Station, while also taking care of Arkansas, then obviously a case could be made. But, we don't need to hear about how tough the SEC is on a weekly basis. We get it, I don't think fans need a lecture coming down the stretch.

"I know our conference is tough, it really is, it feels like a playoff game every week and I don't know if it feels that way in all the other conferences," Steve Sarkisian noted. "I just know in our league, surely it does. I got a chance with it being an 11 a.m. kick Saturday, I got a chance to watch Florida-Georgia, Ole Miss-South Carolina and Oklahoma-Tennessee. This is some high-level football from teams that don't have great records, but man, these teams are good.

"I don't know what's going to happen with the CFP with who gets in and who doesn't, but I just know in our league, it's really, really hard."

Congrats, the SEC is difficult. But for the love of all that's good, can we get at least two weeks' worth of rankings in before we start the lobbying?