Stephen A Smith is Years Too Late on The Women's Sports Debate

Stephen A Smith and Bob Costas have both made definitive statements about keeping women's sports female. Where were they years ago, though?

On Friday, ESPN's highest paid personality, Stephen A Smith, was a guest on Real Time with Bill Maher. Smith was joined by Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) and Laura Coates.

During the discussion, which discussed everything from Iran to Gavin Newsom and Democrats' cultural relevancy, or lack thereof, Smith made his case in response to the International Olympic Committee's ban on men in women's events saying, "Biological men should not be competing against biological girls in sports. Period!"

Smith soaked in the loud applause from the crowd, and then clarified his statement with support of the LGBTQ community:

"I am a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. I don't want to get in the way of anyone's civil rights, civil liberties, or anything like that."

The most interesting part of this exchange between Maher and Smith, was when Smith ranted about Lia Thomas going from a mediocre men's swimmer to the best women's swimmer in the country.

"Lia Thomas was a male…He was ranked over 400th in the world," Smith stated before Maher cut him off attempting to make him use the "proper pronouns" by saying, "She!", which Smith obliged.

"And then he became a she… and No. 1 … Does it really take an Einstein to realize that there’s something wrong with that picture?!"

Here's The Problem

On the surface, you and I can say, "Yes and amen! Ain't that the truth", but context in this situation is key.

Stephen A, where were you three years ago when your company, ESPN, celebrated Lia Thomas during Women's History Month?

Stephen A, where were you when your colleague Sam Ponder was being reprimanded by your bosses, attacked for simply and courageous stating that women's sports should remain female, and eventually fired, in part, for this stance?

What Stephen A Smith is doing is not brave. Though they are true statements, I believe this is simply political theater to him. This isn't an enlightenment moment for Smith. Like Costas, who recently said that "Common sense is not transphobic" while responding to the IOC's decision on CNN, Smith knows that it is now safe in their liberal circles with their liberal overlords, to share these facts.

These are the voices who have seen men steal trophies, records, and accolades from women, while seeing those men hurt females mentally by invading their locker rooms, changing in front of them while fully intact, and hurt them physically like the case of former high school volleyball player, Payton McNabb, who lives with permanent brain damage, and they said NOTHING.

In my opinion, this is not about actually "protecting the young ladies', as Smith said on Maher's show. This is about what is politically advantageous in the moment. Smith knows that Democrat politicians will continue to dig their heels in on this issue, so he can can take the moral high ground, which gains him followers, provides him with opportunities in conservative media, and presents him as an open-minded moderate.

Speaking up after the dust has largely settled, women like Riley Gaines have received relentless attacks from The Left, and the war is basically won, is weak.

Weak men like Stephen A Smith, who now grandstand as courageous truth tellers at this point in history, have only deceived themselves.

When the war was waging years ago, and women were desperately calling for men of prominence in sports to speak up, Smith was silent. He cowered to the pressure of the Left-wing mob. He wasn't willing to risk the comfort of his ivory tower and fight in the trenches to protect women and girls.

Smith's clear stance on women's sports is welcomed, but it's far too late.