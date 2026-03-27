Legendary Broadcaster Supports IOC's Decision To Ban Biological Men From Women's Olympic Events

Men shouldn't compete in women's sports. It's common sense, and legendary sports broadcaster Bob Costas believes that too.



During an appearance on CNN's "The Story Is with Elex Michaelson", Costas, who has been a contributor on CNN since 2020 to specifically comment on sports issues interacting with social debates, discussed the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision to ban biological men from women’s Olympic events.

After Michaelson framed this as a very "complicated issue", Costas lowered the boom by saying, "Common sense is not transphobic."

No, he didn't need to preface his answer, but I'll discuss that later.



Costas also went on to mention that Sugar Ray Leonard didn't fight Mike Tyson because they were different weight classes, while making another great comparison:

"If Caitlin Clark could play in the NBA, everybody would applaud it. That would be an incredible thing. But if the last guy on the bench of an NBA (team) went to a WNBA team and started averaging 40 points, everybody would know that is BS."

This entire conversation isn't about how people identify, at the end of the day. This is about "common sense" and basic biology. Women should compete only against women because that provides a level playing field. This issue is about fairness and integrity.

After all, the decision by the IOC to maintain protected female categories in Olympic sport reflects an ongoing effort to balance inclusion with competitive fairness. The IOC has increasingly emphasized that women’s sports categories exist to ensure that athletes who are biologically female are not placed at a physical disadvantage due to sex-based performance differences that emerge after puberty. The international federation's goal is to protect the "integrity of women’s competition."

While Costas did preface his answer with a claim that people use this issue for political purposes, assuming he's talking about President Trump, Riley Gaines, Sage Steele, us at Outkick/Fox, I appreciate his answer. Sure, Costas is a lib who still shills for the Democrat party. That's the reason he's a contributor at CNN. We have to take wins when we get them.

Yes Bob, all people should be treated with "respect, dignity and understanding." Completely agree. But, I believe love is not absent of truth. We should love people enough to give them the truth. It's not fair to give into the delusion that we can somehow change our biological sex.

Costas also said, "There's a reason why no trans man, who was once a woman and has become a man, has ever competed successfully with men in the Olympics."

Facts.

To wrap this up, you can see that Costas speaks out of both sides of his mouth. He knows that there are only biological men and biological women, but instead decides to use the language of left-wing, identity politics. He's so close to getting it. So close.

This is a win though, and hearing a legendary broadcaster call this "common sense" goes a long way in the fight to keep women's sports female.