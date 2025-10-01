Stephen A. Smith Joins Growing Chorus Calling For WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert To Resign

The ESPN personality was not impressed with the commissioner's "weak-ass statement" in response to a scathing exit interview by Napheesa Collier.

The fallout from Napheesa Collier’s scorched-earth exit interview has been swift and intense.

One day after the Minnesota Lynx star and WNBPA vice president torched the league’s leadership in a prepared statement, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith called on WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert to resign.

"Let me say for the record: You should resign," Smith said during Wednesday’s episode of First Take. "When a player — any player — but especially one of that magnitude attacks you publicly like that, that weak-ass statement that Commissioner Engelbert gave is not good enough."

Smith’s remarks were in reference to Engelbert’s response to Collier, who accused the league of "negligence," said it was "self-sabotaging" the product and claimed Engelbert once told her that players should be "on their knees thanking their lucky stars" for the media rights deal the commissioner negotiated.

Engelbert's full statement read: "I have the utmost respect for Napheesa Collier and for all the players in the WNBA. Together we have all worked tirelessly to transform this league. My focus remains on ensuring a bright future for the players and the WNBA, including collaborating on how we continue to elevate the game. I am disheartened by how Napheesa characterized our conversations and league leadership, but even when our perspectives differ, my commitment to the players and to this work will not waver."

But Smith wasn’t buying it.

"That was her statement?" he said. "I believe she should hand in her resignation. At the end of the day, you have a star player in the league saying the commissioner — this individual — is in the way of all of us.

"And that was her statement? Timid, tepid, no defense of herself. That was an attack against your leadership, your integrity, your character, and that’s the best you could come up with?"

WNBA Commissioner Under Fire From All Angles

The backlash hasn’t come just from ESPN. Four-time league MVP A’ja Wilson also went public with her support of Collier.

"I was honestly disgusted by the comments that Cathy made," Wilson said after the Las Vegas Aces' semifinal win on Tuesday night. "But I’m very appreciative that we have people like Phee in our committee. … We gotta continue to stand on business as we talk about this CBA negotiation."

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham chimed in as well, writing on Instagram: "People only know Cathy because of C[aitlin Clark]…. She’s the most delusional leader our league has seen. AND IT SHOULDN’T EVER BE ABOUT OUR COMMISSIONER IN THE FIRST PLACE."

The floodgates opened after Collier’s explosive statement on Monday, which included word-for-word recaps of a February conversation she had with Engelbert.

Among the most incendiary: Engelbert allegedly said, "‘Caitlin [Clark] should be grateful she makes $16 million off the court, because without the platform that the WNBA gives her, she wouldn’t make anything.'"

Collier concluded her statement with a gut punch: "We have the best players in the world, we have the best fans in the world, but right now, we have the worst leadership in the world."

Is Cathy Engelbert On Her Way Out?

Shortly after Collier’s comments, Sports Business Journal reported that Engelbert is "likely" to step down after the current CBA negotiations are complete. The WNBA denied the report, though, calling it "categorically false."

Still, multiple league insiders told SBJ that Engelbert’s relationships with players and team owners have been strained for months — long before the current labor battle escalated.

"She hasn’t connected," one source told the outlet. "She’s not a relationship builder, which you have to be in that job. She’s wicked smart, but a commissioner has to be able to touch every constituent. I think she’s just lacking in it."

Engelbert’s defenders point to her resume. Under her leadership, the WNBA signed a historic $2.2 billion media rights deal, expanded to five new cities and saw franchise values soar by more than 180%.

But despite her business skills, critics argue that her people skills (or lack thereof) are the real problem.

"She’s not a people person," one source said bluntly. "And that’s been an issue."

At a time when the WNBA should be celebrating record attendance, soaring viewership and explosive growth, the biggest story in the league is internal chaos.

Players are in open revolt. Coaches are being fined and suspended. Referees are under fire. And the relationship between athletes and leadership has reached an all-time low.

Now, Engelbert's own future may hinge on whether she can repair the trust of the very players driving the league's growth.