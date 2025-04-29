Stephen A. Smith Unloads On Shedeur Sanders Prank Call, Demands 'A** Whipping': WATCH

Stephen A. Smith unloaded over the Shedeur Sanders prank call taking the football world by storm.

Shedeur was drafted in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns after previously being thought to be a lock for the first round. Fans got to watch his draft stock implode in real time.

It was made more awkward by the fact Jax Ulbrich - the son of Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich - and his friends prank called Shedeur pretending to be the Saints.

Jax got the former Colorado QB's number off an iPad his dad left open. It was certainly a bit of a wild move, but the situation has spiraled out of control. People are treating it like the gravest sin imaginable. It was a stupid prank call. It wasn't a crime or anything worth getting fired up over.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Stephen A. Smith says Jax Ulbrich needs "an ass whipping."

Well, we can now add Stephen A. Smith to the list of people who are *OUTRAGED* over some young men pulling a prank.

"I sincerely hope [Jeff Ulbrich] whipped his kid's ass. That's an ass whipping. That is a required ass whipping," Smith said Monday on "First Take" when analyzing the situation.

Yes, we're now at the point where grown men with large platforms are talking about how a young man needs "an ass whipping" over a prank phone call.

You can watch SAS's full comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Was Jax Ulbrich taking Shedeur's number from his dad's open iPad and prank calling him with his buddies a smart decision? No.

It was a dumb decision, and that's what young men do. They make dumb decisions. That's part of growing up.

Yet, the outrage and reactions are insane. People are analyzing the situation like it's the Zapruder film that captured JFK getting assassinated.

Again, it was a harmless prank, and Shedeur Sanders wasn't the only player who received a prank call. Many players did, and Eagles CB Cooper DeJean did as well in 2024. I don't remember any outrage when the latter happened.

Most people learned about it for the first time after what happened to Shedeur. Why is Stephen A. Smith - a man flirting with a presidential run - talking about how someone needs "an ass whipping"?

Jax Ulbrich might be immature, but he didn't break the law. Hell, I think most of us can admit it was honestly funny, even if a bit mean-spirited, given Shedeur's fall.

Everyone needs to relax and dial it back a bit. It's truly not that big of a deal. Agree? Disagree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.