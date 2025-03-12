Stephen A. Smith Goes on Podcast, Rips LeBron James Over Angry ‘Bronny’ Spat

Bronny James remains a hot NBA storyline, with his dad, LeBron James, driving much of the drama.

The rookie, drafted in the second round of this offseason’s NBA Draft with some assistance from his father, has turned into a saga of LeBron defending his son for his bad play.

Leading up to his drafting, Bronny gained massive word of mouth from his dad, who called Bronny "better" than some of his Lakers teammates while his son was in college.

Now that Bronny’s in the league, he’s unable to cash the checks that LeBron wrote.

Enter ESPN host Stephen A. Smith, whom LeBron James tried to intimidate during a confrontation at a recent LA home game against the New York Knicks.

READ: The Special Treatment Of Bronny James Reportedly Bothered Teammates

LeBron stepped to Stephen A. between the third and fourth quarters, telling SAS to get his son’s name out of his mouth. James didn’t come off so well before the cameras, but Stephen A. Smith was also briefly humbled.

And for that, Smith wants the last laugh.

Both sides — LeBron’s and Stephen A.’s — have been dismissive of the beef.

Smith took his first big swing at James during a podcast interview with former NBA player Gilbert Arenas.

"I thought it was weak. I thought it was bullsh*t," Smith admitted.

Stephen A.’s retelling of the March 6 confrontation included a profane speech by LeBron.

Stephen A. Goes on Podcast, Unleashes on LeBron For ‘Bronny’ Scene

Smith said on Arenas’ podcast that LeBron vented his frustrations as a "father" rather than a "player."

READ: Rich Paul Plays Defense, Shuts Down Stephen A. Smith’s Beef With LeBron James

"Yo, you got to stop talking sh*t about my son. You got to stop f**g with my son," LeBron told Stephen A. "That’s my son. That’s my son."

"And I was like, ‘what?’" Stephen A. continued. "He said, ‘nah, f**k that.’"

"I said, ‘yo, let’s talk later,’" Stephen A. told LeBron.

"Fk that," James responded. "Nah fk that. You got to stop f****g with my son."

While it’s Stephen A. Smith’s job to talk about the Lakers incessantly, LeBron aimed to intimidate the First Take host, warning SAS not to get personal by criticizing Bronny on air during the Knicks contest.

LeBron has faced his share of criticism for over-hyping Bronny and for his pivotal role in getting Bronny drafted by the Lakers.

"I wasn’t talking about your son, I’m talking about you. I know he’s the 55th pick," Smith said. "I’m talking about your a** you did this, you’re the one that had us as reporters to sit back and be quiet. You did that."

Smith admitted during the podcast that he’d held his tongue on certain matters, like Bronny getting first-quarter minutes against the Sixers in a contest, which was generous for a player with G-League-level talent.

SAS later broke his silence on Bronny’s terrible performances after SportsCenter displayed his season averages, showing Bronny at 0.3 points per game.

"He’s playing and playing and playing," Stephen A. added. "And I’m getting stats, and he goes against Philly. They put him in the first quarter. And then they plaster his stats on SportsCenter.

"And I said, ‘damn.’"

The $100 million ESPN host made a strong case that LeBron was overreacting, which could chip at LBJ's prestige in the public eye.

LeBron’s allies have mocked Stephen A. for overlooking the fatherly lens, but SAS isn’t paid to coddle — only to call it like he sees it.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela