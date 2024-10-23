Social Media Erupts At 'Staged' Bronny James Moment During Lakers Debut

Well, the NBA returned Tuesday night. Can you feel it? Forget the NFL or college football, or that pesky World Series.

The NBA is back, baby! And with it, came LeBron James … AND Bronny James. My God. There are now two of them in the league at the same time. If junior somehow virtue-signals like his dad – hell, even if he can do it halfway – the league is in excellent hands for the next decade or two social justice-wise.

But I'm not here to rip Bronny James. Not today. Not this morning. LeBron and the Lakers drafted him after he scored four points per game last year at USC because LeBron wanted his son A) financially secure for the rest of his life, and B) to play with him in the NBA before he retires.

That's not Bronny's fault. Or his doing. It's LeBron's giant, insufferable head, and the Lakers' inability to say no to an aging superstar.

So, they drafted Bronny – a player who would have never been drafted – paid him millions, and then he played three minutes last night – missed both shots he took – and is getting dragged on social media this morning.

Sad.

LeBron the ‘dad’ sets a new bar

I mean, it's true. He was subbed in at the end of the game for the staged photo-op, bricked a couple shots, and went home.

The irony here is the Dems have been talking about Trump staging the McDonald's thing ad nauseam all week because it's all they have left, but this is what real staging looks like.

And by the way, I'm not knocking LeBron the dad here. Getting your son a four-year, $8 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers (!!!) after he was a complete bust in college should win LeBron Dad of the Year for the rest of eternity.

Unreal standard he's set with this, if we're being honest. No chance we can compete as fellow dads.

I'm praying my son is good enough at baseball or golf to one day send me millions of dollars so I can retire and be rich. That's my goal at this point. I want to be in one of those sappy videos where he comes home and surprises me with a giant check that pays off my house. We'll see.

Anyway, social media snuffed out the Bronny James nonsense from the tip last night, and I have a feeling they're gonna be doing it all year.

Welcome back, NBA!