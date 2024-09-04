Stephen A. Smith Shows Up At Dallas Cowboys Facility, Trolls Fans

Published|Updated

ESPN star Stephen A. Smith has banked a large part of his career on being one of the most famous Dallas Cowboys haters in America.

Smith grew up in New York and worked for many years in Philadelphia, which are the homes of two of the Cowboys' NFC East rivals, the Giants and Eagles. So, it makes sense that he would learn to despise the Cowboys and their fans. 

But this really took off when Smith was paired with Skip Bayless on ESPN, as Bayless is a crazy Cowboys sycophant.  

It became part of the routine that Bayless would praise his Cowboys and Smith would put them down. 

Groundbreaking stuff! 

Noted Dallas Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith showed up at the teams facility and immediately posted a trolling video.

Noted Dallas Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith showed up at the team's facility and immediately posted a trolling video.

(Getty Images)

Anyway, even though Smith and Bayless haven't been partnered together in years, Smith has continued his trolling of the Dallas Cowboys and their fans. 

For example… 

Or, how about after the Packers blew out the Cowboys in last season's NFL playoffs? 

You get the idea. 

Well, Smith posted a new video on Wednesday, and it turns out he's at the Dallas Cowboys facility to speak to someone. He clearly hints that someone is owner Jerry Jones, but Smith doesn't fully divulge that information.

That's what we in the media biz call "a tease." 

But before discussing his secret meeting, Smith took some time to do what he loves most: troll Dallas Cowboys fans. 

Smith, standing in front of the Cowboys' five Super Bowl trophies, laughs and says, "Been a mighty long time since they got one of these. That's why I'm here." 

You have to give the guy credit, he's a showman through-and-through. 

Plus, what exactly is this secret meeting? And how does Smith plan to help the Cowboys win the Super Bowl? And why would he want to? 

Guess you have to stay tuned to find out! That's a tease, ladies and gentlemen. 

Tags
Written by

Dan began his sports media career at ESPN, where he survived for nearly a decade. Once the Stockholm Syndrome cleared, he made his way to OutKick. He is secure enough in his masculinity to admit he is a cat-enthusiast with three cats, one of which is named "Brady" because his wife wishes she were married to Tom instead of him.