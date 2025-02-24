Steph Curry Savagely Pulls Out His 'Night Night' Celebration During Third Quarter Against Mavericks

Steph Curry typically plays it safe and pulls out his ‘night night’ celebration late in the fourth quarter during the closing moments of Warriors' wins, but the celebration made a very early appearance on Sunday.

Golden State retired Andre Iguoodala's No. 9 jersey before tip, and apparently the ceremony fired up the Warriors as they blasted the Dallas Mavericks 126-102.

With just under three minutes left in the third quarter, Curry made a three-pointer to extend the Warriors' lead to 14 points and did the signature celebration while staring down Dallas' PJ Washington.

Washington did the ‘night night’ celebration earlier this season after the Mavs beat the Warriors, and it's clear Curry didn't forget it.

It was a savage move from Curry, but the savagery doesn't compare to the comment he made after the game when asked about the early celebration. He reminded the world he pulled out the celebration incredibly early at another point in his career as well.

"It's not the first time I did that. I did that in the Finals," Curry told reporters, referencing the 2022 NBA Finals.

Cold-blooded.

He also went on to confirm that "someone on the other side" caused him to pull out the celebration early, almost certainly referencing Washington.

While Curry will turn 37-years-old in March, he hasn't shown any signs of slowing down while averaging nearly 24 points per game this season to go along with 6.1 assists per contest as well.

He'll have to continue to play on that sort of run to keep Golden State in the playoff picture. The Warriors are currently 30-27 on the year and 1.5 games back of a Top Six spot in a jam-packed Western Conference that will ultimately have at least one very solid team miss out on the postseason.