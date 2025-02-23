Draymond Green Pokes Fun At Mavericks Bench, Ex-Teammate Klay Thompson

Draymond Green loves getting at an old teammate. The Golden State Warriors forward piled on the taunts during Sunday’s win over the Dallas Mavericks, knowing his former Warriors teammate Klay Thompson was on the opposing team.

Golden State dominated a struggling Dallas squad, cruising to a 126-102 win.

Green mercilessly grilled Dallas' bench using several gestures.

Green signaled that Dallas had been ‘put to sleep’ as the fourth-quarter clock ran down and broke out a nasty ‘belt-to-a**’ celebration to rub some salt in the Mavericks' deep wounds.

It was loud talk from a guy with 13 points and six assists … vintage Draymond Green.

In the first quarter, Green jawed at Thompson after the Mavericks guard picked up a technical foul, nudging his longtime teammate with whom he’d won four NBA titles.

On the bright side, Warriors fans joked that Green seemed to have "his joy back."

Golden State has been on a roll since acquiring Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, improving to 5-1 since the trade.

The NBA community is still reeling from the blockbuster deal that forced Luka Doncic out of Dallas.

This latest lopsided defeat only exacerbated the Mavericks’ woes.

