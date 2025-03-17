Stefon Diggs Causes Fans In Buffalo, Las Vegas To Buzz With Excitement

Free agent wideout Stefon Diggs is set to play for a team in 2025. The question remains: which squad will he join?

Diggs comes off a mixed-to-disappointing 2024 season with Houston, where he tore his ACL midseason. Now, he’s pitching himself to teams potentially interested in the four-time Pro Bowler’s services.

The 31-year-old wideout sparked a frenzy among several fan bases over the past week — namely the Bills and Raiders.

Bills fans stirred up excitement over the weekend after Diggs reportedly restored posts from his Buffalo days.

The alleged tension between Diggs and Bills quarterback Josh Allen made his departure messy last offseason, with a trade to Houston in April 2024.

Still, Bills Mafia was thrilled to see Diggs seemingly move past his frustrations with the Buffalo staff, perhaps opening the door for a return.

Meanwhile, Raiders fans believe Diggs might join their team after a social media post showed him catching passes from Geno Smith.

The video, shared by Alkeme Performance on Instagram, featured Diggs running routes for Smith, the latter needing a real boost in receiving depth for Las Vegas' offense.

In eight games last season, Diggs recorded 47 catches for 496 yards and three touchdowns. Before landing in Houston, he posted six straight seasons with 1,000 receiving yards or more.

As of March, Diggs appears healthy, recovered from the ACL tear, and ready to suit up.

Where will Stefon Diggs play next season?

