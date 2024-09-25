Josh Allen Takes A Not-So-Subtle Shot At Stefon Diggs While Talking About Bills 'Wonderful' Roster

Published|Updated

The Buffalo Bills have gotten off to a perfect 3-0 start to the season and quarterback Josh Allen may be playing the best football of his career. Not only is Buffalo winning, but the team has outscored its first three opponents by a combined tally of 112-48, and has done so without a clear-cut No. 1 receiver.

The Bills made one of the biggest moves of the NFL offseason when they decided to trade wide receiver Stefon Diggs and a couple of NFL Draft picks to Houston in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. 

While it had become obvious that the ship had sailed on Diggs in Buffalo, given some off-the-field and even on-the-sideline drama with Allen and other teammates, trading away an elite wideout can change a team's dynamic.

For Buffalo, it appears it has only made the team better, which Allen can't help but be excited about.

Josh Allen has the Buffalo Bills rolling through the first three weeks of the 2024 NFL season. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Following the Bills' 47-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night, Allen praised the new-look Bills roster while appearing to throw some unsolicited jabs in Diggs' direction.

"When guys get to buy into this and really understand, like, ‘I may not get the ball four, five times thrown to me a game, but the one or two times I do, I’m gonna have opportunities to be in the end zone.’ You know, it’s a fun and wonderful thing when you have a bunch of guys that don’t care about the stats, they don’t care about the touchdowns, and again, I think throughout practice, we’ve just had this mindset of like, ‘Hey, let’s just do things the right way and find ways to win football games. That’s what we’re doing right now," Allen told reporters in Buffalo.

When you throw four touchdowns in the first half of a blowout win, you certainly earn the right to praise your team and take some shots, which is exactly what Allen did on Monday.

As for Diggs, he's settled in nicely within Houston's high-powered offense, having already caught 20 passes in three games, including two touchdowns in the Texans' season opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

Tags
Written by

Mark covers all sports at OutKick while keeping a close eye on the world of professional golf. He graduated from the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga before earning his master's degree in journalism from the University of Tennessee. He somehow survived living in Knoxville despite ‘Rocky Top’ being his least favorite song ever written. Before joining OutKick, he wrote for various outlets including SB Nation, The Spun, and BroBible. Mark was also a writer for the Chicago Cubs Double-A affiliate in 2016 when the team won the World Series. He's still waiting for his championship ring to arrive. Follow him on Twitter @itismarkharris.