Josh Allen Takes A Not-So-Subtle Shot At Stefon Diggs While Talking About Bills 'Wonderful' Roster

The Buffalo Bills have gotten off to a perfect 3-0 start to the season and quarterback Josh Allen may be playing the best football of his career. Not only is Buffalo winning, but the team has outscored its first three opponents by a combined tally of 112-48, and has done so without a clear-cut No. 1 receiver.

The Bills made one of the biggest moves of the NFL offseason when they decided to trade wide receiver Stefon Diggs and a couple of NFL Draft picks to Houston in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

While it had become obvious that the ship had sailed on Diggs in Buffalo, given some off-the-field and even on-the-sideline drama with Allen and other teammates, trading away an elite wideout can change a team's dynamic.

For Buffalo, it appears it has only made the team better, which Allen can't help but be excited about.

Following the Bills' 47-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night, Allen praised the new-look Bills roster while appearing to throw some unsolicited jabs in Diggs' direction.

"When guys get to buy into this and really understand, like, ‘I may not get the ball four, five times thrown to me a game, but the one or two times I do, I’m gonna have opportunities to be in the end zone.’ You know, it’s a fun and wonderful thing when you have a bunch of guys that don’t care about the stats, they don’t care about the touchdowns, and again, I think throughout practice, we’ve just had this mindset of like, ‘Hey, let’s just do things the right way and find ways to win football games. That’s what we’re doing right now," Allen told reporters in Buffalo.

When you throw four touchdowns in the first half of a blowout win, you certainly earn the right to praise your team and take some shots, which is exactly what Allen did on Monday.

As for Diggs, he's settled in nicely within Houston's high-powered offense, having already caught 20 passes in three games, including two touchdowns in the Texans' season opener against the Indianapolis Colts.