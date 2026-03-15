Steelers Wish Mike Tomlin - Who Is No Longer Their Coach - A Happy Birthday

It's nice to see an amicable split in a league that many joke stands for "Not For Long."

Speaking from experience, being a social media manager is no joke.

Before I joined OutKick, the first decade of my professional life was spent as a social media coordinator or manager at various different companies, and I learned the hard way that your every move is scrutinized, as you are the "frontline" of whatever brand you are representing.

A mistake as simple as scheduling the wrong thing at the wrong time could mean massive consequences for your company, and a fresh ass-chewing for you.

All that is to say, my PTSD flared up, and I had a shiver run down my spine when I saw the Pittsburgh Steelers trending for all the wrong reasons on X earlier today.

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While it is customary for teams to wish their players and coaches a happy birthday on social media, many of you are probably aware that the birthday boy in question, Mike Tomlin, is no longer employed by the Steelers.

This could be the result of one of two things.

Either the Pittsburgh Steelers are such a classy organization that they wanted to honor a man who spent nearly two decades as their head coach, or someone scheduled this post months ago and forgot to delete it after Tomlin got the boot.

Judging by the reactions across X, most people think the latter is the case.

Many more Steelers fans went along with it, wishing their now former head coach a happy birthday, but there was enough of a blowback from a vocal corner of X that I'm sure the social media manager (or the intern who scheduled the post) is sweating this afternoon.

There's a good chance they really did mean to post this in earnest, though, especially considering the kind words Tomlin had for his former employer on the way out.

It's nice to see an amicable split in a league that many joke stands for "Not For Long."

Tomlin had a good run in the Steel City, and he rewarded them with a Super Bowl and plenty of great seasons.

A true symbiotic relationship.

Happy birthday, coach!