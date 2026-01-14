Why Mike Tomlin Taking a Year Off Only Increases His Value | OutKick Hot Mic

OutKick’s Chad Withrow explains why a move to the broadcast booth is the ultimate power play for Mike Tomlin.

On Wednesday’s edition of Hot Mic, Chad Withrow pulled back the curtain on why Mike Tomlin is not rushing back to another sideline just yet.

In an era where the coaching grind has become more suffocating than ever, Tomlin may have found the ultimate escape hatch.

"I don't think there's a lot of teams that can say, well, we're consistent in the playoffs. It's not easy to win the NFL. It's certainly not easy to win in the play-offs," Withrow explained.

"But what is easy in a much easier lifestyle is getting into television if you're a football coach. And that's what Mike Tomlin is going to do for a year." The intrigue here is not just Tomlin’s charisma, but the leverage he and the Steelers still hold.

Because Tomlin is stepping away while still under contract, he still remains a valuable asset.

If and when that itch to coach returns, anNFL team could step up with significant draft capital to land him.

"A year from now, the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to get a haul of draft picks from someone to trade Mike Tomlin to be someone else's head coach," Withrow predicted.

"Who that's going to be? We could put a hot board together of teams that might likely fire their coach next year. Way too early to know what teams are going be a possibility. But I'll tell you this much, Mike Tomlin, he's going be hell of a coach somewhere else at some point."

Before any trade talks heat up, however, we may get a preview of "Television Mike."

If Tomlin were to move to TV, it would be pure cinema.

Whether he's breaking down Cover 2 or calling out bad football in plain language, Tomlin on television could command the same immediate attention Tom Brady brought to the broadcast booth.

A sitting head coach with nearly two decades of success, a Super Bowl ring and a voice fans already quote would instantly become the centerpiece of any broadcast he joins.

While Tony Romo has been a recent disaster for CBS, his addition to the network set a financial standard for broadcasters, which Withrow thinks Tomlin could be drawn to.

"Will they pay him $18 million the way CBS paid Romo to look like you know, he's on drugs during a broadcast? No, because I think he's gonna be way better than Tony Romo," Withrow noted.

"I also don't know that he's going to make $18 million to be a part of a studio show. But who am I to stop someone from getting paid?"

Whether he lands on Fox NFL Sunday or joins the crew at CBS, Mike Tomlin has the ceiling to become one of the most influential voices in the sport.

