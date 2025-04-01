Steelers Feeling Good About Finally Landing Aaron Rodgers Based On 'Signs'

PALM BEACH – Pittsburgh Steelers owner and president Art Rooney II spoke with a group of local reporters on Tuesday and said the club feels "pretty good" about closing a deal with free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers based on multiple signs.

But here's the little stipulaton on those signs: None are definitive and some aren't coming from Rodgers directly.

Rooney: Rodgers ‘Headed In Our Direction’

"We keep hearing that he's headed in our direction," Rooney said. "All signs are positive so far."

He added later: "We keep getting positive sort of signals about it. So, yeah, I’d say we feel pretty good about it at this point."

And here is where we douse the glee in Pittsburgh with some truth.

Rodgers has not communicated to the Steelers directly that he's definitely coming. At least not yet.

Rooney is reading signals and intentions.

Kind of like everyone else.

On Monday we learned Rodgers held a throwing session with newly acquired receiver DK Metcalf. It looked like Rodgers working out with a player he knows would be his teammate. It looked like Rodgers doing his due diligence about having and developing chemistry with a future teammate.

Rooney Saw Throwing Session, Too

But that's it. It was the look of the thing that captivated.

Rodgers hasn't come out and said he was getting ready for his time with Metcalf in a Pittsburgh huddle this coming season.

Still, Rooney is taking it as something to feel positive about – which it is, assuming Rodgers isn't throwing curve balls.

"I would say it was a good sign that he wanted to do that," Rooney said.

Rooney was obviously one of the people Rodgers met when he visited the Steelers' practice facility a couple of weeks back.

"It was good to meet him," Rooney said. "We talked about Pittsburgh and all the Pittsburgh coaches he's had over the years. ... We had a good conversation."

One expects Rooney got good signals from their time together.