Steelers Fan Makes Inflatable Of DK Metcalf's Interaction With A Lions Fan

Pittsburgh Steelers fans are already finding ways to laugh about DK Metcalf’s boneheaded actions on Sunday.

During a game against the Detroit Lions (which Pittsburgh eventually won), a fan in the stands started calling for the wide receiver’s attention. Metcalf has a history with the fan (named Ryan Kennedy), and when he went over to confront him, he threw a punch at Kennedy.

According to this video, Kennedy was referring to DK by his legal name of DeKaylin Zecharius, which Metcalf did not like.

The NFL suspended Metcalf for two games, a costly punishment given that Pittsburgh is still fighting to secure a playoff spot. Steelers fans could sit and stew about it (as I’m sure a few understandably are), but one fan decided to laugh about the whole thing.

This genius fan decided to custom order a giant glow-up inflatable that depicted Metcalf hoisting the fan by the nape of his neck. The thing has to be at least 10 feet tall.

Talk about a unique lawn decoration for the Christmas season.

Does it send a mixed message? Of course, because it depicts the fan as being in the wrong, when in fact Metcalf has no justifiable defense for his actions.

But is it also funny? Yes, if for no other reason than the fan is choosing to cope with his No. 1 receiver being out with some humor.

The Steelers visit the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at 1 p.m., looking to get one step closer to a playoff berth.