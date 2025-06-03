Steelers Defend Players' Right To Make Personal Decisions After Mason Rudolph And Others Attend Trump Rally

President Donald Trump went to the heart of Steel Country in Western Pennsylvania on Friday to announce he's going to protect American metal by, in part, placing a 50 percent tariff on foreign steel that otherwise floods the United States – a tactic welcomed by those attending his rally, including Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, special teams captain Miles Killebrew and Super Bowl champion Rocky Bleier.

Fun was had by all – even when Trump predicted big things for Rudolph.

Trump Rally Triggers Some Steelers Fans

Except it triggered a lot of people, most of them probably liberals, in the swing state who happen to be Steelers fans. And so they complained to the Steelers.

Yes, liberals don't always engage with people with whom they disagree. They try to cancel them. Or complain to their employer to get them fired. Or go to the HOA or city hall when they encounter political signage they dislike.

Anyway, the Steelers got enough complaints from the triggered fans that they felt the need to reply to them and explain how America works.

The Steelers, who also boast many conservative fans because Pennsylvania is a swing state, told their triggered fans that individuals – including players and former players – have the right to make individual decisions about whom they support.

Steelers: Players Make Individual Decisions

"We appreciate you taking the time to share your thoughts with us," the email from the team that was sent to some fans reads. "As valued fans, your voice is an essential part of what makes our Steelers community and fan base so strong.

"We understand that a recent rally in Pittsburgh has generated a range of reactions from our fan base. Our alumni and current players make their own individual decisions that reflect their views, and they do not necessarily represent the view of the entire Pittsburgh Steelers organization.

"Thank you again for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your passion and your continued support of the team."

Steelers Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten confirmed for OutKick that the email was sent by the team to fans who expressed their concerns. The reply did not go out in a mass email to all season ticket holders.

So, some thoughts:

Steelers Address Problem Quickly

The Steelers quickly responding to fan complaints on Monday is impressive. It shows an organization that is on the ball and does not allow discontent among its fanbase to fester.

(Except for the delay in firing Matt Canada a few years ago, but that's another matter).

Secondly, it speaks well of the team for defending the individual rights of players to support political opinions its ownership probably isn't aligned with.

The Rooney family, which owns the Steelers, have been supporters of the Democratic and Republican parties in the past. But the Rooneys shifted to the left in some respects starting in 2007.

That's when the late Dan Rooney, who had been a lifelong Republican, apparently switched parties and served as U.S. ambassador to Ireland under former President Barack Obama, for whom he also campaigned.

Art Rooney, still hopeful of trying to land a certain quarterback, currently owns the Steelers. And he and his family can do whatever he felt in his conscience and that's the American way.

Just as Mason Rudolph, Miles Killebrew and Rocky Bleier can.

It's just that the Steelers had to explain that to some of their fans.