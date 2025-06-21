St. Louis Cardinals Broadcaster Should Not Lose His Job Over This Hot-Mic Moment That Will Rattle Woke Mob

The broadcaster made an honest mistake. That should be the end of it.

St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Chip Caray got a little tongue-tied while reading a promo during Saturday’s game.

On July 10, the Cardinals will host a "Disabilities Pride Night." Don’t worry, the organization isn’t extending "Pride Month" festivities into the middle of the summer, it's simply a night to honor those with special needs .

Caray was doing his duty to let everyone know it was happening, while also discussing the special hat they would receive if they came. But that’s when an on-air gaffe happened. Here’s what he said.

"Disability Pride Night is Thursday, July 10th and with the theme ticket, fans take home a Cardinals cap featuring the Disability Pride Fag - Flag - and Cardinals in Braille," Caray said.

That was followed by half a minute of silence.

Now, some of that silence could be fueled by embarrassment. Heck, my cheeks would be bright red if I were in his shoes.

However, given our easily offended culture, Caray could be worried that he's in danger of losing his job.

You might be thinking, "That’s nonsense. Caray made an honest mistake." But that’s never stopped companies from firing someone for saying something woke people get offended by. In 2020, Sacramento Kings announcer Grant Napear lost his job for saying "All Lives Matter."

Thom Brenneman wasn’t allowed back in broadcasting for four years after a hot-mic moment that was similar to this one.

I can just hear woke idiots crying foul, "How dare he use that word? He should be banned from the booth for life! Give him the Brenneman treatment!"

Pipe down everyone.

Anyone with basic critical thinking skills can tell this guy said this by accident. Yes, it's not a word that should be thrown around lightly, but as soon as Caray said it, he corrected himself and finished the promo. He's a human, just like all of us, and he made a mistake. We can forgive him for that and move on with our lives.

Caray should keep his job. If he doesn’t, he’ll be the latest in a line of unnecessary firings by frail woke employers.