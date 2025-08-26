The Squirrel That Ran Onto The Field At A Yankees Game Has Its Own Baseball Card

Maybe this will pay for your kids' college in a few years, you never know

Trading cards are having a renaissance, and the companies that put them out are coming up with some pretty inventive ways to create new ones and get fans shredding open packs. Sure, we’ve seen some goofy stuff — like people shelling out thousands for Pokémon cards — but this one tops it."

We've got a card for a squirrel.

But not just any squirrel: the one that ran onto the field during a Yankees game last week.

Well, that happened on Friday, and over the weekend, the folks at Topps put in some time at the office and cranked out some cards paying tribute to that rogue rodent.

Those cards are currently available on the Topps website for $8.99, which sounds like a steal to me. That said, I'm not a huge collector, but I did go on a wild IndyCar card binge a few weeks back.

At that price, I'm half tempted to get one. You never know how these things will work out. I mean, I don't think it's going to be as valuable as a Honus Wagner card or anything. I just think it would be awesome for someone to make enough money years down the line that they can pay for the kid's wedding or something.

"I just want to congratulate my lovely daughter and her new husband… your mother and I are very proud of you and everything you've accomplished. And speaking of your mother, she thought I was nuts 20 years ago when I spent $8.99 on a baseball card of a random squirrel that interrupted a Yankees game, but the proceeds from auctioning that card paid for the wedding. So, who's financially irresponsible now, hun? Anyway, once again, congratulations…"

Maybe it wouldn't hurt to sock one of those away for a few years like a war bond… except it's a baseball card… with a squirrel.