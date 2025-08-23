Nuts In The Bronx: Squirrel Steals Show At Yankee Stadium

Who doesn't love a squirrel sighting at a ball game? …

The Yankees and Red Sox squared off Friday night in the Bronx.

New York lost 1-0, though the real headline wasn’t about pitching duels or clutch hits.

It was about a squirrel .

In the top of the fourth, Boston rookie Jhostynxon Garcia stepped in for his big-league debut.

Instead of facing Max Fried, his first challenge was a furry streaker … the unsolicited squirrel, heading straight into the batter’s box.

The squirrel scurried up the third-base line, climbed the mound and stared down Fried like he was facing a full count.

Fried admitted afterward that his only thought was, "Don’t embarrass yourself."

It's a tough ask when a RAT is staring you down.

Then again, it's the Bronx, so rodent sightings can't come as too shocking a sight.

The squirrel camped in the hole Fried dug on the mound.

The little menace kept sprinting: running toward first with Elly De La Cruz-like speed, forcing Ben Rice to leap out of the way.

Rice caught heat in the dugout for dodging, but stood firm: "I didn’t want to touch that thing. I don’t know where it’s been. It made a little noise at me."

Just imagine going on IL over rabies. Eventually, the critter bolted and disappeared through the scoreboard, vanishing into Yankee Stadium.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora summed it up perfectly: "Somebody’s going to make a shirt out of it and make a lot of money tomorrow." The Sox won 1-0. But the Bronx squirrel? Undefeated

