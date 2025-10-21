South Carolina Students Embarrass Themselves With Awkward ‘Fire Mike Shula’ Protest After Oklahoma Loss

You probably won’t be seeing another "protest" on the South Carolina campus anytime soon, at least not about Shane Beamer’s offensive coordinator Mike Shula.

After South Carolina’s disappointing loss to Oklahoma over the weekend, a handful of Gamecock students decided to "rally the troops" to send a message to head coach Shane Beamer about the lack of offense.

Not much has gone right for South Carolina’s offense. The unit currently ranks 127th in the country in yards per game. With quarterback LaNorris Sellers leading the way, this offense was supposed to help the Gamecocks push toward College Football Playoff contention.

Now, with a 3-4 record, Beamer is juggling injuries to his offensive line and skill players, both of which have crippled production. There’s plenty of blame to go around, but OC Mike Shula is taking the brunt of it.

Stop Embarassing Legends That Came Before You, Gamecock Students

After replacing Dowell Loggins, who left to become head coach at Appalachian State — Beamer handed the play-calling duties to Shula. Beamer has admitted multiple times that the staff has to get more out of its players. And you can tell the lack of results is keeping him up at night, probably more than whatever kept the protesting students awake before their big event.

So what did South Carolina students decide was the best way to express their frustration?

They held a "Fire Mike Shula Protest" on campus.

That went about as well as you’d imagine.

There weren’t "hundreds" of students, or even dozens. Try, maybe 20. Total. The demonstration was more awkward than angry, a few chants of "Fire Mike Shula" and some off-beat clapping that felt more like a high school walkout than a serious statement.

Maybe it’s time to leave college football protests to the professionals. You want to see chaos? Go back and watch Florida fans rip Billy Napier, or Tennessee students lighting up campus when Lane Kiffin bolted for USC.

You’re embarrassing the great protests of the past, Gamecock students.

If Shane Beamer decides to make a change to his offensive staff, he’ll do it when he feels it’s right — not because a few students skipped lunch to chant about it.

Come on, South Carolina. That "protest" was about as effective as Iowa football running a dual-threat offense.