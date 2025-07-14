WNBA Star Puts Internet On Notice With Revealing Outfit: PHOTOS

Sophie Cunningham has turned into a legit star for the WNBA since joining the Fever.

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham's rise isn't slowing down.

Cunningham has turned into an unexpected star for the WNBA since joining the Fever. She's embraced the role of Caitlin Clark's protector.

That was on full display during a game earlier in the season when she went full Ray Lewis on a player who hit Clark in the face.

She might not have the gaudiest stats, but the former Missouri star is moving the needle.

Sophie Cunningham draws attention with pregame outfit.

The Fever crushed the Dallas Wings 102-83 Sunday, and Cunningham finished the game with 13 points, five rebounds and three assists.

However, it was her pregame outfit that had social media buzzing.

Cunningham certainly knows the game she's playing, and she's crushing it. You never know when someone is going to turn into a star.

The Indiana Fever guard played six years in the league prior to joining Caitlin Clark in Indianapolis. She had some level of profile, but nothing like she has now.

The talented basketball player has absolutely taken things to a new level.

It will be fun to see where she can go from here. What do you think about Cunningham? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.