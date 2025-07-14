WNBA Star Puts Internet On Notice With Revealing Outfit: PHOTOS

Sophie Cunningham has turned into a legit star for the WNBA since joining the Fever.

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham's rise isn't slowing down.

Cunningham has turned into an unexpected star for the WNBA since joining the Fever. She's embraced the role of Caitlin Clark's protector.

That was on full display during a game earlier in the season when she went full Ray Lewis on a player who hit Clark in the face.

She might not have the gaudiest stats, but the former Missouri star is moving the needle.

Sophie Cunningham draws attention with pregame outfit.

The Fever crushed the Dallas Wings 102-83 Sunday, and Cunningham finished the game with 13 points, five rebounds and three assists.

However, it was her pregame outfit that had social media buzzing.

Sophie Cunningham scored 13 points in a blowout win against the Dallas Wings. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Sophie Cunningham had the internet's attention with her pregame outfit prior to playing the Dallas Wings. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cunningham certainly knows the game she's playing, and she's crushing it. You never know when someone is going to turn into a star. 

The Indiana Fever guard played six years in the league prior to joining Caitlin Clark in Indianapolis. She had some level of profile, but nothing like she has now.

The talented basketball player has absolutely taken things to a new level.

Sophie Cunningham's profile is exploding since joining the Indiana Fever. (Photo by Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images)

It will be fun to see where she can go from here. What do you think about Cunningham? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.