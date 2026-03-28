Sophie Cunningham Turns Heads In Bikini Photos As WNBA Offseaosn Winds Down

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham is making the most of her final weeks of the offseason.

How great is an early spring Saturday? You wake up, you head outside for a breath of fresh air, then you quickly go back inside to drink coffee and watch TV.

But that moment of crisp, clean oxygen is pretty great.

But none of our weekends can compete with Cunningham, who posted some bikini shots from some tropical locale to her Instagram.

"Workouts done by 8 am straight to bikinis, coconut oil, and UV 11 before noon? YEP🌴 YES🥥 YASSSS☀️"

Yep, Yes, YASSSS indeed.

Tough to find any flaw with that weekend morning game plan.

Just a bit of a tough break to have it be so overcast, though… if you even noticed the weather conditions.

READ: SOPHIE CUNNINGHAM GIVES BLUNT ADVICE ON SLIDING INTO THE DMS

Also, I've been sitting here trying to figure out where on Earth those pictures were taken.

I mean, I'm a middle school geography bee champion (and was a runner-up the next year; would've gone back-to-back, but politics got in the way), but I really have no clue where that is.

My first inclination was to guess Hawaii, but I may be off by an entire ocean.

But who cares? Sophie Cunningham is living it up wherever it is, putting in work, and then slathering up with coconut oil before noon.

What a life.

It's a good time to be a WNBA player, too. After months and months of uncertainty around the league's collective bargaining agreement, that situation has been hammered out.

The league's new CBA sees an increase to player salaries (a big one), revenue sharing, and better benefits for players, including chartered flights and increased training facility standards.

That means the 2026 season will start on time, which is great news for stars like Cunningham.

The only problem: she's only got about a month of bikini and beach time left before the Fever open their preseason slate.