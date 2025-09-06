Someone Needs To Launch Patrick Mahomes Into Space The Next Time He Pulls This Scumbag Move

We can't allow this scumbag to keep getting away with this!

Someone has to say it, so I reckon it'll be me …

I hope somebody tackles the shit out of Patrick Mahomes this season and sends a message. I'm done with it. One game into the 2025 Chiefs season, and I'm already so annoyed by all of it.

For those who missed it, the Chiefs looked like garbage and lost to the Chargers in Brazil Friday night. Sure, it was on YouTube, so half the country had no idea what was going on, but still … NFL is NFL and football is football.

Anyway, it took about 30 minutes into the new season for Pat Mahomes to pull his signature – scumbag – move: take off and run towards the sideline, seemingly looking like he's giving himself up, only to continue on scrambling for an extra five yards while lowering his shoulder on an unsuspecting defender.

It was so typical Patrick Mahomes, it hurt:

Enough is enough

It's such a scumbag move by Mahomes, and it's one he's pulled for YEARS now. It's bullshit, and the NFL just allows it to happen.

Defenders can't touch anyone on offense anymore, especially the quarterback. It's basically grounds for expulsion at this point. It's ridiculous.

But we've always been taught that once the quarterback starts to scramble, he's no longer a quarterback. He's then just a runner.

So, by that logic, he should be treated like a runner on the other side, and the defender should be allowed to clean him out here. But, no, because Mahomes starts to slow down as if he's giving himself up – because he's a quarterback! – and that lulls everyone to sleep.

And then, to cap it off, this prick lowers his shoulder? Hell no. That's such a cheap move, and I'm so tired of it.

I want someone to send Mahomes to the MOON this season. Please, just one guy, light his ass up during this play, and launch him into space. Do it one time, and I promise he won't pull this shit anymore. Someone needs to grow some stones, put on their headhunting goggles, channel their inner Sean Payton and start smashing skulls.

I'm not saying hurt Mahomes. Don't be dumb. But give me one good, hard, solid hit to the midsection while he's pulling this signature move, and it'll be curtains. He won't do it again. More importantly, we won't have to watch it anymore.

Win-win!