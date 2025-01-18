Social Media Was Buzzing After Seeing Caitlin Clark And Taylor Swift Together At Chiefs Game

Caitlin Clark and Taylor Swift were watching the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Houston Texans in the NFL Divisional Round of the playoffs - and they were doing it about a foot away from each other.

As OutKick's Matt Reigle reported earlier , the two female icons were taking in the NFL playoff action from a luxury suite. Swift was there because of Travis Kelce ( we’ve written about this in the past ) and Clark grew up a Chiefs fan. When the ESPN broadcasting team spotted the two, cameras instantly focused on the Chiefs' celebrity fans.

Thankfully, the crew did not obsess over the rockstar pairing throughout the entire game. They must have learned from last season that there is such a thing as too much Taylor Swift.

However, that didn’t stop the internet from talking. Some people loved the content.



Some people didn't think much of it. And of course, some people despised it.

While the crowd that disliked the attention on these two was large, they might have to get used to it. Kansas City beat Houston 23-14 to advance to the AFC title game, so that means we could see these two in the box again next week.

If only the Texans had won…