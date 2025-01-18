Caitlin Clark Watches Chiefs Game From Taylor Swift's Luxury Suite

It's the NFL Playoffs, so you've got to assume there will be some serious star power at a lot of the games from here on out until someone hoists the Lombardi trophy a few weeks from now in New Orleans.

That was the case on Saturday night in Kansas City, and if you were to look around Arrowhead Stadium in a bid to determine which suite contained the most celebrity heat, there was a clear-cut winner.

Taylor Swift. Caitlin Clark. Together.

Throw Gracie Hunt in there and I think all of our phones would explode.

According to the ESPN broadcast, Clark — a Des Moines native — has been a lifelong Chiefs fan. And what a smart move on her part to not take part in that Unrivaled league so that she can enjoy her offseason and catch some playoff pigskin.

Clark found herself in the seat next to Swift. That's big. That means guaranteed TV face time and your social stock just hit what is likely its apex, unless you're the reigning AP Athlete of the Year, which you are not, but Caitlin Clark is.

However, she didn't get that seat all evening. Earlier in the game, Clark was seated behind Swift.

Now I'm curious about Taylor Swift's luxury suite procedure. Is that power seat next to Swift dished out on a rotating basis? Did someone get up to take a leak and grab some chicken tenders and Clark just slid on in there all smooth like?

Taylor doesn't move. I'm pretty sure she sits in the same spot every game, and she's been at enough games to wear an ass groove in that seat, and everyone knows you don't give up an ass groove after you've worked so hard to form it.

Man, we might have to go Zapruder film on this to get to the bottom of it…

Anyway, the important thing is that two of - if not the most famous women in the world - are taking in some football together, and that's certainly going to get people talking.