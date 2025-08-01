Soccer Player Carles Perez Misses Match Thanks To Dog Bite

Soccer player Carles Perez missed a match this week in Greece for a reason I don't think I've ever heard before: he had been bitten by a dog.

Perez is currently playing for a Greek club called Aris after being loaned to them by the Spanish team Celta Vigo, and he formerly played for Barcelona.

None of that is that important, but what is important is that on Thursday, Aris was scheduled to take on Azerbaijan's Araz-Naxçıvan in a qualifier for the UEFA Conference League.

However, Perez was not in the lineup, and he explained why in a post on Instagram.

Two days before the match, Perez was walking his dog when he was bitten by another dog.

"I had the misfortune of suffering a bite on the inside of my leg while trying to separate my dog from another dog during a minor and unexpected incident," Perez posted, per the Associated Press.

"The wound required stitches, which, although not serious, prevents me from being in optimal condition to compete tonight.

Here's to hoping that Perez is back on the pitch sooner rather than later because dog bites are nothing to mess with.

We all love our dogs, which is why I think sometimes we forget that they can do some damage if they're having a bad day or just bored. Be careful out there, folks.

Now, I don't want to be this guy, but I feel like we have to kick this question around a little bit: would a dog bite like this have kept a hockey player out of the line-up?

I'm going to say that for a regular-season game in November, yes. But for a playoff game or even a game down the stretch to get into the playoffs, I'm saying "Heeeeellll nah!"

He's playing!