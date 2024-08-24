Soccer Player Ends Goal Celebration; Helps Ball Boy Trapped Under LED Light Panel

A soccer player did the unthinkable and took a break from his goal celebration to help out a ball boy who was trapped under an LED panel that had fallen on top of him.

English Premier League team West Ham United was on the road for a match against Crystal Palace.

According to Daily Mail, In the 67th minute, West Ham's Tomas Soucek opened the scoring and the Hammers started celebrating.

However, that celebration was short-lived because Soucek saw a ball boy in distress after it appeared fans knocked over a barrier, which sent the LED panel falling on top of a Crystal Palace ball boy.

Fortunately, the ball boy was able to escape seemingly unscathed with the help of some of Soucek's teammates.

Man, disaster averted. That young ball boy will live to someday be a ball man thanks to the quick thinking of Tomas Soucek.

I feel like this could've ended very differently. No offense to quick-thinking Tomas Soucek, but if I'm in trouble — maybe I'm trapped under an LED panel; maybe I break an ankle trying to ollie a skateboard even though I couldn't do that in my youth — the last person I want around as the only one who can help me is a soccer player in the middle of a celebration.

I feel like they kind of go into another zone when they celebrate and I feel like if I'm yelling for help while getting crushed by signage or trying to figure out why my foot is facing the wrong way, a celebrating soccer player would probably be too busy doing that weird European head hug move that soccer players do (what is that, by the way?) to help.

Not our guy, Tommy Soucek. He's right there ready to lend a helping hand if need be, goal celebration be damned.

That wasn't the end of the scoring (it was the end of people getting crushed by electric signage though, which is good). West Ham added another tally to win the match 2-0.