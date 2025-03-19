Soccer Club Mistakenly Holds Moment Of Silence For Player Who Is Still Alive

Holy Awkwardness!

A Bulgarian soccer team is getting absolutely ripped across the league after they held a moment of silence for a former player that (they assumed had) passed away… Only to find out that the player is still very much alive and actually in good shape!

ARDA KARDZHALI ASKED FOR OPPONENTS, REFEREES AND FANS TO JOIN IN

Bulgaria's Arda Kardzhali team was hosting Levski Sofia this past weekend in the country's Top Flight league, the highest it has to offer, meaning this wasn't just some rec league making a mistake.

However, prior to kickoff, Arda approached midfield and asked Levski to do the same as they honored former star Petko Ganchev, who had reportedly died in recent days.

… Even the crowd joined in to honor Petko as well.

However, less than an hour later, the team shocked fans watching at home as well as those in attendance, and oh yeah, the Arda players themselves, when the organization apologized for mistakenly identifying Petko as deceased.

Turns out the 78-year-old is actually still not only breathing, but regularly seen around town! Meanwhile, it's unclear how Arda received such fake news about their former star Petko.

"We are very sorry for the misunderstanding and wish Mr. Ganchev all the best," the team said in a statement.

But if that wasn't awkward enough, Petko told the media outlet that he was driving home a little after kickoff and his phone started blowing up - including from his wife, who learned about her husband's supposed passing from the broadcast! I mean you literally can't make this up!

"I entered the garden and my wife greeted me in tears. She said, ‘Petko, Petko, they’ve announced on TV that you’ve passed away'… I couldn’t understand what she was saying or what had happened."

I mean you literally can not make this up.

Real Talk: Is there anything more demeaning in life than someone mistakenly pronouncing your death before you actually die? It truly is the ultimate, "Gee, thanks guys!" moment.

You thought it was shameful when an award show like the Oscars or Grammys forgets to include a celebrity that recently passed in their In Memoriam segment? I have to assume that mistakenly being taken for dead is probably a worse feeling.

Especially since ya know, you're alive for it and not in fact dead like the other Memoriam members.

