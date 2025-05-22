Major Football Team Roasted After Bragging About Team's Mediocre GPA

The SMU Mustangs are getting cooked after bragging about the football team's GPA.

There's a growing trend on social media of college programs highlighting the GPA of different athletic teams.

It rarely ends well. Yet, teams keep doing it, and you can now add SMU to the list of football teams getting cooked.

SMU football crushed after tweet about team's GPA.

The ACC program and 2024 playoff team fired up X when it tweeted earlier in the week that it set a record…..with an average GPA of 2.95 for the semester.

"Getting it done in the classroom 👏 This semester marks the highest full semester GPA in program history," the team's official X account tweeted.

As you'd expect, it didn't take any time at all for reactions to roll in, and people had plenty of jokes to share.

Again, this is a growing trend, and it almost always leads to the team doing it getting destroyed. Yet, it just keeps happening.

I'm glad it does because it's always funny. Now, is a 2.95 the worst GPA we've ever seen in college football? No, it's definitely not.

I have no doubt there are teams out there with worse GPAs, but it's also definitely not worth bragging about. It's not even a B-average, and it's not like SMU is the hardest school out there.

It's currently ranked as the 91st best school in America by U.S. News. Solid? Without a doubt. In the same league as elite schools? Not even close.

What do you think about SMU's tweet and the reactions on social media? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.