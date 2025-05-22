Major Football Team Roasted After Bragging About Team's Mediocre GPA

The trend of bragging about mediocre GPAs continues.

PublishedUpdated

The SMU Mustangs are getting cooked after bragging about the football team's GPA.

There's a growing trend on social media of college programs highlighting the GPA of different athletic teams.

It rarely ends well. Yet, teams keep doing it, and you can now add SMU to the list of football teams getting cooked.

SMU's football team is getting crushed after tweeting about the program's GPA. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

SMU football crushed after tweet about team's GPA.

The ACC program and 2024 playoff team fired up X when it tweeted earlier in the week that it set a record…..with an average GPA of 2.95 for the semester. 

"Getting it done in the classroom 👏 This semester marks the highest full semester GPA in program history," the team's official X account tweeted.

As you'd expect, it didn't take any time at all for reactions to roll in, and people had plenty of jokes to share.

Again, this is a growing trend, and it almost always leads to the team doing it getting destroyed. Yet, it just keeps happening.

I'm glad it does because it's always funny. Now, is a 2.95 the worst GPA we've ever seen in college football? No, it's definitely not.

I have no doubt there are teams out there with worse GPAs, but it's also definitely not worth bragging about. It's not even a B-average, and it's not like SMU is the hardest school out there.

It's currently ranked as the 91st best school in America by U.S. News. Solid? Without a doubt. In the same league as elite schools? Not even close.

SMU got roasted after bragging about the football team's 2.95 GPA. It's a program record. (Photo by Greg Thompson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

What do you think about SMU's tweet and the reactions on social media? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.