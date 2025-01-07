College Football Team Brutally Destroyed After Posting Team's GPA

Texas State's football team might want to hop off social media for a bit after a tweet about the team's grade point average.

For reasons I will never understand, every few years, a college athletic team decides to take to social media to brag about the program's GPA.

In theory, it's not a problem. The problems start when the GPAs are terrible, and it leads to being clowned online.

Enter the Texas State Bobcats.

Texas State cooked for GPA tweet.

Texas State hopped on X Monday afternoon to brag about the team's *RECORD* 2.84 grade point average.

The team decided to turn off the comments, but as we all know, that never actually works. People just quote tweeted the post and cut loose.

Check out some of the responses below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Now, I'll be the first to admit that my college GPA wasn't overly impressive. In fact, depending on the specific semester, it was pretty bad. Other semesters were fine. Believe it or not, I only got one perfect 100% final grade my entire time at Wisconsin, and it was a graduate-level class about conflict in the Middle East.

Point being, I'm definitely not here to knock anyone for not having a perfect 4.0 GPA. However, taking to social media to brag about it is a *WILD* move.

Sure, it could be worse, but it could also be much better. It could be a hell of a lot better. A 2.84 GPA is, at best, pretty average.

Is being average something the Bobcats like celebrating? This is America. We don't celebrate mediocrity.

You can always count on college football teams to produce some funny content, and the Bobcats didn't miss with this one. Even though that clearly wasn't the goal. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.