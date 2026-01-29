Skip Bayless Is Furious The Browns Didn't Give Shedeur A 'Young Black Coach'

According to Skip Bayless, Shedeur Sanders deserved a young black head coach, not an old white guy like Todd Monken.

The Browns’ decision to hire a white coach bothered Bayless so much that he posted a 23-minute video about it.

"WHAT HAS HAPPENED TO BLACK HEAD COACHES? I wanted a young black coach over Todd Monken for Shedeur," Bayless wrote in the caption.

"Does Todd Monken believe in Shedeur Sanders as the future? I have no idea. And I’m not saying this would be a disaster for Shedeur, but Todd Monken obviously is an older white coach," he added.

While Bayless is obviously desperate for attention and he is a proud Shedeur Bro given his relationship with Deion Sanders, he has a long history of strange commentary on the racial dynamics of head coaching. A few years ago, he claimed NFL owners avoid hiring black coaches because they do not want to have dinner with them.

"I’m going to boil it down to this. These older white owners just aren’t that comfortable with a black head coach because they need to interact. They need to go to dinner with the wives or the significants or whatever, and they’re just not that comfortable," Bayless said.

Uh, what?

Bayless now rants and raves about the Browns hiring Monken as if there is some precedent suggesting white coaches and black quarterbacks cannot coexist. That dynamic has worked pretty well for Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. Bayless might also want to look at the strides Caleb Williams made under first-year head coach Ben Johnson.

Also, Bayless is 74. Shouldn't he have other concerns?

None of this is to say Monken was the correct hire. If any franchise does not deserve the benefit of the doubt, it is the Browns. However, Monken’s race will not determine his success or lack thereof.

You also have to chuckle at how the media covers Shedeur Sanders, a fifth-round pick who posted an 18.9 QBR during his rookie season. Elsewhere, another former FS1 host, Emmanuel Acho, encouraged Sanders to ignore what his new head coach tells him.

"If I’m Shedeur Sanders, why am I listening to Todd Monken? What have you won on an NFL level?"

That will definitely help matters.

The industry needs to reinvent how it covers sports. This is all so embarrassing.