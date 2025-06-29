Sizzling New Tattoo Tribute to Travis Kelce Overshadows Jason Kelce Pin-Up Ink

Kelce Brothers tattoos are all the rage!

The ridiculous Jason Kelce tattoo now has a rival, and it's a portrait of Jason's brother, Travis Kelce.

NFL fans were stunned recently when a Philadelphia Eagles devotee unveiled a tattoo of retired Eagles center Jason Kelce in a sultry pin-up pose.

The bold ink sparked waves of disbelief and inspired a Dallas Cowboys fan to up the ante with an equally wild tattoo of Jason’s brother, Travis, in a similar provocative pose.

TMZ caught up with Ohio police officer Nick Jones, who embraced a challenge from Accelerator Energy Drinks to get the outrageous Travis Kelce tattoo. Jones hopes Travis won’t find it creepy and that his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, might even approve.

"I had to help Travis, you know, get a little bit bigger, better of a tattoo," Jones told the outlet. "So I saw their post, I thought the Jason Kelce tattoo was hilarious. And so figured, you know what? Wonder if they’re serious."

He added, "They made me an offer. It was a hell of an offer. So I said, You know what? I got to do this."

The Travis tattoo boasts unique flair: the Chiefs tight end is depicted riding a can of Accelerator like a rocket soaring to the moon, complete with added leg hair for extra charm.

When the Jason Kelce pin-up tattoo went viral, the Eagles center himself weighed in, as did his wife, Kylie.

"I’m not sure if I should be offended or flattered," Kelce tweeted on X.

The 37-year-old followed with another playful jab at the bizarre artwork, which included an Eagle: "I think it’s more flattered, it’s a generous bird, good sized head."

"Excuse me???" Kylie commented, pairing her reaction with a shocked-face emoji.

