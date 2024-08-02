Simone Biles Takes Shot At Donald Trump Over 'Black Job' Remark

Simone Biles – fresh off a dominant Olympics performance that once again ended with some new gold to hang over the fireplace – appears to have taken a subtle jab at Donald Trump after his … divisive … sit-down at the National Association of Black Journalists convention earlier this week.

For those who missed it, which was hard to do, seeing as the MSM ran with every single Trump quote and made sure to ignore the part where Kamala Harris skipped the event entirely, Trump was GRILLED during a 45-minute appearance.

And by that, I mean the first question out of the box was about him being a white supremacist. So, you know, fair and balanced stuff.

Anyway, while discussing his fair topic – immigration – the former president made a remark that set the wokes on fire.

"I will tell you that coming – coming from the border are millions and millions of people that happen to be taking black jobs," he said.

Enter Simone Biles:

Simone Biles takes on Donald Trump

Look, it's fine. Whatever. I don't think it's awful, but I'm also numb to it all at this point. It's Trump vs. the world. Always has been, always will be.

That being said, I also don't think what he said was awful, either. Can we just stop being so offended by literally everything?

The term ‘black job’ seems to be what everyone is riled up over, but he was also at the … National Association of Black Journalists convention! Shockingly, the media also left out the entire quote, which actually starts with Trump acknowledging that there are a lot of black journalists in the room (duh), and then saying the illegal immigrants streaming across the border were coming for their jobs.

Of course, the shock and dismay from the crowd was as hilarious as it was predictable:

Just a grilling! But, as is life in 2024. Trump showed up and got destroyed in the wake, and now Simone Biles is piling on. It is what it is. Again, I'm numb to it all.

Frankly, I just want football season back.