Simone Biles Wins Gold, Perfectly Throws Shade At Former Teammate

Let's give Simone Biles a Gold Medal for throwing shade.

The United States' greatest Olympic gymnast beautifully slighted former teammate MyKayla Skinner after the current Team USA women's gymnastics team took home the Gold in the All-Around competition yesterday.

"Lack of talent, lazy, Olympic champions," the 8x medalist posted on her Instagram alongside her 4 teammates after taking the top spot with a massive 5.8 point difference over runner up Italy.

Biles passive-aggressive comments came across perfectly for those that love a good call out after former U.S. Olympic gymnastic MyKayla Skinner launched some ridiculous comments just a few weeks ago questioning the current team's work ethic.

"Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn’t like what it used to be. Just notice like, I mean, obviously a lot of girls don’t work as hard. The girls just don’t have the work ethic," Skinner said in a now-deleted YouTube video.

SIMONE BILES REFERENCES TEAMMATE MYKAYLA SKINNER'S COMMENTS

"Like, coaches can't get on athletes and they have to be really careful what they say, which, in some ways is really good, but at the same time, to get to where you need to be in gymnastics you do have to be, I feel like, a little aggressive and a little intense," Skinner continued. Her comments received massive backlash and criticism, especially because after changes were purposely made in coaching and instructing due to a wide array of sexual abuse and misconduct that had been taking place for years.

If that wasn't enough, Skinner also purposely mispronounced USA gymnast Suni Lee's name AND MyKayla was also wrong with her facts. She discredited the younger generation despite the women's gymnastics team having one of the youngest competitors in all of Team USA's squad, 16-year-old Hezly Rivera.

In the end, MyKayla Skinner is watching the Olympics from her living room, while Simone Biles and the reset of the women's gymnastics team are winning - both in the sport and in the PR game.