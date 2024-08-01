Fans Very Upset That Simone Biles' Husband Jonathan Owens Took A Picture While Wearing Her Gold Medal

Simone Biles is the toast of the town in Paris given her stellar performances thus far at the Summer Olympics, but some fans — very strange ones — are not happy with her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens.

And no, it's not because he won't be in the Hall of Fame Game against his former team the Houston Texans. It's because he posed for a picture of himself wearing his wife's medal… with her in the picture.

Well, that sounds like an absurd thing to be upset over, but we haven't even seen the picture yet. Maybe it's bad for some reason.

Let's have a look…

I'm not sure what you see, but all I'm picking up on is a guy who's proud of his wife. You'd think people would think that's cool, but some folks in the comments of that photo were big mad that it was Owens wearing the Olympic gold medal, not Biles.

Of course, she's also in the picture, and obviously was cool with him wearing it, but it wouldn't be the internet if people let common sense get in the way of getting all upset over nothing.

Some Folks Couldn't Believe Owens Would Wear Biles' Medal

"Where is your PR team?" one user wrote (by the way, do most second-string safeties have PR teams? Do most starting safeties even have that?!) "Take her medal off of your neck! You didn’t win that and maybe if you put in half the effort she does in gymnastics in football you wouldn’t have gotten traded and people might remember your name. Quite literally couldn’t help yourself could you?"

Of course, it's worth noting that Owens has never been traded; he signed with the Bears as a free agent, but as I said, when you're upset about nothing, sometimes your internet-commenting thumbs get ahead of you (and facts).

"That's Simone's gold medal you're holding, not yours my guy," another wrote, as if people would have a hard time determining which of the two won the women's gymnastics gold, 5-foot-11, 210-pound dude or the 4-foot-8, 100-pound woman.

"Ooooh noooo! This is ALL WRONG!!!" another person with way too much time on their hands wrote. "Simone should be sporting her own Gold medal that she worked hard for! I don’t care if it is her husband!"

Man, so absurd. Fortunately, these were interspersed between comments from sensible people congratulating Biles and commending Owens for his support, but there was enough nonsense to make you want to take a break from the internet for the day.