Simone Biles Nearly Has A Heart Attack After Husband Jonathan Owens' Scores TD

Simone Biles' NFL player of a husband made a play!

Jonathan Owens, the ex-Packers safety turned Bear, elevated Chicago in Week 1 by securing a touchdown on a botched special teams play by Tennessee.

Simone Biles, the Olympic gold medalist and Team USA gymnast, couldn't contain her excitement as she celebrated her beau's touchdown on a new team.

After Owens spent all that time in Paris cheering on Biles, the gymnast returned the favor on Sunday.

"I ALMOST HAD A HEART ATTACK," Biles posted on X, reacting to Owens' TD.

Owens now has two career touchdowns since going undrafted in 2018.

The Bears withstood the Titans' early-game surge and remained in the game to witness Tennessee's eventual collapse.

Chicago's defense played up to the franchise standard Sunday, tallying two scores on the defensive side of the ball to give rookie QB Caleb Williams his first career victory. The Bears D essentially bailed Williams out of a terrible start.

Caleb completed 14 of 29 pass attempts for 93 yards.

The Titans held a 17-3 advantage over the Bears before Owens' surprise TD cut the deficit to seven.

Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson put Chicago ahead of the Titans with a 43-yard pick-six to capitalize on one of the worst turnovers ever thrown by an NFL QB, courtesy of Will Levis.

