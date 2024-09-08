Giants QB Daniel Jones Throws Laughably Awful Pick-6

It was all over for the New York Giants as the season began.

The G-Men are piling up the lowlights against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 — including one of the worst pick-sixes ever thrown by an NFL QB.

Down 21-3 in the third quarter, Giants QB Daniel Jones attempted a simple screen pass to Wan'Dale Robinson.

The routine play could have given the Giants some breathing room, playing just 15 yards off their end zone.

The play went the other way as Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkle picked Jones off, mere yards away from the Giants QB, and went the other way for six.

Advantage, Minnesota: 28-3.

And Jones, a $160 million player for the G-Men, is still one of the worst QBs in the league.

As a considerable number Giants fans feared this offseason, bolstering the pieces around Jones sounded like a promising fix to the offense's problems, but the core issue of the offense remains … DJ himself.

(And with the first overall pick, the Giants select … )

At first, Jones' INT appeared to be the worst turnover of the day … until Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis threw his own egregious INT for the goofiest of the day.

OutKick founder Clay Travis was apoplectic over Levis' turnover.

"Legit the worst pick six interception I have ever seen from Will Levis," Travis posted. "Titans have the lead. Just take the sack! Just stupidity that can’t happen on any level from a starting quarterback."

