Caleb Williams Paints His Nails With Chicago-Inspired Message For NFL Debut Against Titans

Caleb Williams played with his nails painted multiple times during his college career and carried the unique tradition into the NFL as he rocked some very brightly painted nails during his first career start under center for the Chicago Bears.

Williams took the field for warmups in Chicago sporting orange nails with "#18 Da Bears" painted across them in blue. The rookie out of USC wears No. 18 for the Bears.

Bears rookie QB Caleb Williams painted his nails orange for his NFL debut against the Tennessee Titans. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Williams previously explained that he started painting his nails in 2021 as a bit of a hat tip to his mother, who does nails professionally.

Prior to being drafted first-overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, Williams explained to OutKick's Armando Salguero that the whole experience of getting his nails done is a quick escape from a fast-paced reality.

"It's one thing where you go to a nail salon, and it's peaceful," Williams explained. "It's something not many people are doing. I just sit down and throw on my Beats [headphones]. I turn on a movie, I sit down and I'm chillin', not bothered by anything other than what I decide to be bothered by."

"And then, I'm comfortable in my own skin. I know who and what I am and who I like and what I like and how I go about that. When I look into the mirror, I know who I am. And so that's the simplest answer I can give you for that. That's kind of how I go about it."

Williams went viral back in March when he was spotted at a USC basketball game with a pink phone case.

While it's still uncertain how Williams will fair in the NFL, it's a safe bet that he's going to continue to bring his questionable style both on and off the field.

