Should The Miami Dolphins Kick The Tires On Lane Kiffin?

Could the Fins zag while everyone else zigs?

The Miami Dolphins have continued to clean house in the wake of another underwhelming season in 2025.

It started with the midseason dismissal of general manager, Chris Grier, and has culminated in the firing of head coach, Mike McDaniel.

With that, the Dolphins will be in the market for a new head coach and, naturally, the rumors have started to fly about a recently fired skipper in Baltimore.

While I'm sure John Harbaugh would be welcomed to Miami with open arms, the truth is that several other franchises will have their eye on the elder Harbaugh brother, meaning the Fins might have to zag while others zig.

The Dolphins just aren't a very attractive destination for coaches right now, since they have a mediocre roster and have hamstrung themselves with an injury-prone and overpaid quarterback.

The solution? Why not plunder from the college ranks?

And not just any college coach. Why not Lane Kiffin?

Okay, okay, calm down! Hear me out before you spam my email inbox with vitriol (except for you, LSU fans. Keep that stuff coming).

Lane Kiffin was an NFL coach once upon a time, and he flamed out spectacularly, being fired by Raiders owner Al Davis over a projector in a team meeting.

But that was nearly two decades ago, and Ole Miss fans told me a few months ago that Kiffin has done a lot of growing up since then.

Maybe he wants another crack at the NFL.

Kiffin is also an avid fisherman, and there aren't many jobs in the NFL that would be more conducive to getting the boat out in the winter and going tuna fishing than right here in South Florida.

Finally, Kiffin is in hot water for (allegedly) tampering with Washington quarterback Demond Williams and trying to entice him into the transfer portal.

I'm sure Kiffin isn't a fan of having to recruit and dealing with the wild west of college football. Perhaps a more structured system like the NFL would suit him better.

All he has to do as the head coach of the Dolphins is coach ball like he was born to do.

I also did a quick Google search, and there are dozens of hot yoga studios in Miami, perfect for a man who loves to prioritize his fitness the way ol' Lane Train does.

I'm not the only one who thinks Kiffin would be a perfect fit in Miami, either.

Here's Colin Cowherd talking about the Dolphins taking a swing at Kiffin all the way back in October.

I've always said what a smart guy Cowherd is, so it's no shock he and I agree here.

In all seriousness, I wanted Lane Kiffin to be my coach for my college team, and that didn't exactly go according to plan.

Things worked out in the end, and I'm happy that the Gators hired Jon Sumrall.

With that being said, I'm not sure if I would like Kiffin to coach my NFL team. He feels like a guy who is better suited for college football anyway.

But, crazier things have happened, and if anyone was going to jump at an opportunity mere months after taking a new head coaching job, it would probably be this guy, so I wouldn't completely shut the door here.

It will be interesting to see where Miami turns its attention in its coaching search, but don't be shocked if the Dolphins kick the tires on Kiffin.

Who do you think the Dolphins end up hiring? Email me at austin.perry@outkick.com and let me know.