Shohei Ohtani Struck Out To A Position Player - On His Bobblehead Night

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is the best player in baseball right now, but even he has an embarrassing moment every now and again.

Last night, the Dodgers were playing their in-state rivals (though not for long) the Athletics , and let's just say that Los Angeles had a good night.

The Athletics were up 1-0 after the top half of the first, but they never led again. The Dodgers scored three in their half of the first, and by the time the third inning was over, L.A. was up 13-2 . Ohtani went 2-5 with two home runs and six RBIs; not a bad showing when it's your bobblehead night .

In the bottom of the eighth (with the score at 19-2), the Athletics had had enough of expending bullpen arms in a game they clearly were going to lose. Insert backup catcher Jhonny Pereda, who faced Ohtani for one of his five trips to the plate.

Who do you think won that matchup?

If you guessed Ohtani…you’re wrong.

In just five pitches, Pereda struck out the reigning NL MVP, finishing the at-bat with an 89 mph heater at the top of the zone.

You bet your bottom dollar Pereda kept the strike-out pitch ball as a souvenier.

"He struck out against a position player, how about that?" Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after the game.

Talk about a moment to forget. Sure, the two homers are nice, but striking out to a guy who was sitting on the bench at the start of the game?

That’s a new low. But I trust that Ohtani will bounce back.