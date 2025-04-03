The Athletics Are Having News Conferences In A Temporary Shed

The Athletics, not the Oakland Athletics, or the Sacramento Athletics, just the Athletics, are playing the 2025 regular season at a minor league facility: Sutter Health Park. And the 2026 season, and the 2027 season.

That timeframe assumes, of course, that they get their brand-new stadium in Las Vegas completed in time for the 2028 regular season. Which, given the recent history of the organization, is no guarantee.

In the meantime, playing in a minor league ballpark carries any number of challenges. A smaller stadium capacity, making games feel less like the big leagues. Minor league level facilities, without the dugout and clubhouse combo present in top-level major league stadiums.

Oh, and having daily press conferences in a temporary shed. Literally. A temporary shed.

Is that better or worse than having bathroom leaks at the Oakland Coliseum?

Athletics Stadium Situation Continues To Be An Embarrassment

This is just one of the problems that the Athletics and visiting players are dealing with this season and in the years to come. Another is that restrooms for the players are not connected to the dugout. Seriously.

Just imagine how fun that will be for the players in the middle of summer in Sacramento, where temperatures routinely reach the mid-90's. Go to the bathroom in the outfield, then have a press conference in a non-air-conditioned temporary shed outside. In the heat.

Years of incompetent ownership let the A's stadium situation get to this point. This could have, and should have, been figured out and fixed years ago. Instead, a billionaire owner who views the team as an investment vehicle for handouts demanded free money from the public, waiting and delaying until he got it from Nevada taxpayers.

This is the inevitable result. Major League Baseball can't be happy. Players and local media can't be happy. At least John Fisher is!