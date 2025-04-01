The A's Ballpark In Sacramento Has A Bathroom Problem

The A's made their home debut Monday for the first time in Sacramento, and let's just say if you thought the Oakland Coliseum was bad, you haven't seen anything yet.

First up, the A's temporary home in Sacramento — Pacific League Ballpark Sutter Health Park — doesn't have bathrooms attached to the dugouts. Yes, that's right, much to the dismay of the A's and visiting teams like Monday night's Chicago Cubs, whereas every other MLB Stadium has a tunnel that leads from the dugout to the clubhouse and locker room, Sutter Health's player's area is located near left field.

So when Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki had to head to the clubhouse to presumably take a leak, he had to do what is now being called "The Walk of Shame," as they paused the game so Suzuki could run all the way across the outfield and do his business. Players are even calling it the "Walk of Shame," which believe me I've done many at limes in my life, but never like this.

THE BATHROOM IS IN THE OUTFIELD!

I mean this is 20th century minor league ballpark type stuff. Hell, even many college ballparks have a clubhouse or bathroom attached or near the dugout - surely not all the way outside the outfield walls!

Social media users spent time absolutely ripping Athletics owner John Fisher, who moved the team out of Oakland after last season.

THE ATHLETICS BROADCAST BROKE

You'd think with a rebuild and a rebrand that the organization would want to make sure it has everything lined up and appear at least a LITTLE professional.

Instead, not only did you have an embarrassment of a ballpark, but also the A's radio broadcast cut out multiple times, leaving fans clueless as to what was actually happening in the game with multiple dropouts and dead air - sometimes even in the middle of the announcer's sentences! Eventually, the team said the heck with this and just began streaming the television broadcast.

Here's a wild thread of that trainwreck:

It turns out that the fans didn't miss much, as the "new A's" got rocked and lost 18-3!

Afterward, I kid you not, the team held their postgame news conference in a TOOL SHED.

Wild that this is happening to a Major League team, and isn't part of an upcoming Major League comedy movie.

